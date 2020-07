Skubal was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Privacy concerns prevent the Tigers from specifying whether or not Skubal's absence is due to COVID-19. It's not clear when he's expected back on the field. The promising young lefty could play a role in the majors at some point this season, though he's yet to reach Triple-A and has only made nine Double-A starts.