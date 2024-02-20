Skubal touched 100 mph on his last pitch of live batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Skubal averaged 95.8 mph with his four-seamer last season in his first year back from elbow surgery after averaging 94.1 mph with his four-seamer in 2022 before the operation. While reading too much into the velocity reading of one pitch in live BP isn't advisable, it certainly seems like an encouraging sign for the lefty's ability to hold or perhaps even improve upon his velocity gains in 2024.