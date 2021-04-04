Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Indians on Sunday.
The young lefty was impressive on Sunday, yet he fell two outs short of a quality start. The 24-year-old debuted in 2020 and will have a lot of eyes on him moving forward given how highly touted of a prospect he is. Skubal will take the rubber against the Indians again this upcoming Saturday.
