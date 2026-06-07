Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Impressive during rehab start

Skubal (elbow) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six batters with High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Skubal was back on the mound for his first start since undergoing left elbow surgery in May, and he definitely didn't show much rust, albeit against lesser competition. The left-hander could be on track to return to the major-league rotation Friday against the Guardians, but nothing is official yet. Regardless of his exact return date, Skubal's recovery has easily beat the expected timeline of 2-to-3 months for a left elbow scope.