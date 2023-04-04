The Tigers announced Tuesday that Skubal (elbow) is completing a throwing progression and is playing catch six times per week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Skubal is on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from left flexor tendon surgery. The left-hander has steadily increased how often he's been able to play catch this spring, but it's unclear how soon he might be ready for mound work. Skubal isn't expected to be ready to pitch for Detroit until at least the early part of the summer.