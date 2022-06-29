Skubal (5-6) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

The Giants struck early with a two-run single by Evan Longoria in the first inning. Skubal put another runner aboard in the fifth, and reliever Wily Peralta couldn't pitch his way out of trouble, allowing a two-run single to Mike Yastrzemski that tacked a third run onto Skubal's line. The four walks were a season high for the southpaw, who has walked multiple batters in four straight starts. He's taken the loss in each of those outings, and his ratios continue to trend in the wrong direction with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 89:21 K:BB through 84 innings overall. He'll look to end the skid next week at home versus the Guardians.