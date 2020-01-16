Play

Skubal was invited to the Tigers' major-league spring training Thursday.

Skubal has struggled with control in the past, but he managed to become more effective last season with a 179:37 K:BB and a 1.01 WHIP over 122.2 innings in the minors. The southpaw has worked as both a starter and a reliever in the past, but the team could try to develop him as a starter as he gets the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories