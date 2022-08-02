site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Leaves with arm fatigue
RotoWire Staff
Skubal left Monday's game against the Twins with left arm fatigue.
Skubal shined in a third straight start but was lifted after five innings with a sore arm.
