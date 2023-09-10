Skubal (5-3) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out nine.

Pitch count was the only thing that slowed Skubal down, as he needed 95 of them to cover his five innings. Otherwise, the lefty probably would gone deeper into the game, but it was an excellent start all the same. Skubal has posted a stellar 2.00 ERA over his last three starts, tallying 25 strikeouts in only 18 innings while lowering his season ERA to a solid 3.47. He'll look to continue his good run in his next scheduled start, which is slated for Friday against the Angels.