Skubal (2-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out five.

Skubal allowed only two runs in his last start but didn't get any run support, so he decided to be even stingier Tuesday, which helped him even his record. It was the second time this year that the lefty has tossed at least six scoreless innings, and his ERA is down to a stellar 2.94. Skubal also has 34 strikeouts against just six walks across 33.2 innings, as his breakout seems to be underway. The 25-year-old's next scheduled outing is set for Sunday against the Orioles.