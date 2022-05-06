Skubal allowed just two runs on six hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Astros. He didn't walk anyone and struck out nine.

A pair of solo home runs provided all the Houston offense against Skubal, as the lefty otherwise stymied a tough lineup. However, he got zero run support while he was in the game and would have taken his third loss of the season if not for a Jeimer Candelario two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. Skubal probably deserves more than one win with his 3.04 ERA and 29:3 K:BB across 26.2 innings, but the Detroit offense has been stagnant this year. He'll look to keep pitching well in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Athletics.