Skubal breezed through three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Through five innings this spring, Skubal has allowed only two singles and no walks to go along with four strikeouts. The lefty ace looks ready for the regular season, and he'll start the Tigers' Opening Day game March 27 against the Dodgers to kick things off. Skubal was the unanimous American League Cy Young Award winner in 2024 and should be one of the top pitchers in fantasy in 2025.