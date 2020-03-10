Skubal tossed 2.2 innings of one-run ball in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out three.

The promising lefty appeared in an earlier Grapefruit League game, though this was his first start. He held his own against a Houston lineup that featured regulars such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Skubal recorded an impressive 179 strikeouts across 122.2 innings in the minors last season, and he could find himself making his MLB debut later this year if he continues to pitch well in the lower levels.