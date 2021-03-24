Tigers manager AJ Hinch informed Skubal on Wednesday that he will be included on the Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Though Hinch hasn't explicitly said that Skubal will open the season in a starting role, the 24-year-old lefty likely would have been optioned to the minors if Detroit didn't have a spot in the rotation open for him. With Spencer Turnbull set to begin the season on the COVID-19 injured list and Michael Fulmer having been shifted to a bullpen role in his last spring appearance, Skubal is expected to be part of a five-man rotation that includes Matthew Boyd, Jose Urena, Casey Mize and Julio Teheran. Skubal posted a 5.63 ERA and gave up nine home runs in just 32 innings in 2020, but his 19.4 K-BB% was an excellent mark for a rookie pitcher.