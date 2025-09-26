Skubal is slated to start in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Red Sox, but he will only pitch if the Tigers are still playing for a playoff spot, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

"It's pretty clear. If we need Sunday to get into the playoffs, we're going to pitch [Skubal]. If we've clinched the playoff berth, then he won't pitch," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch relayed Friday. The Tigers can clinch a postseason berth as soon as Friday with a win over the Red Sox and an Astros loss to the Angels, per ESPN. Skubal has logged seven quality starts over his last eight outings and has a 2.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 88:17 K:BB over 74.1 innings across 12 starts since the All-Star break.