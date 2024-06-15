Skubal (8-2) took the loss Friday in Houston, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

Skubal struggled in his appearance, failing to produce a quality start for just the fourth time in 14 outings this season. After completing five scoreless innings, the Tigers lefty allowed all four runs in the sixth, capped with a Mauricio Dubon two-run homer. In 86 innings this year, Skubal now sports a 2.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 98:16 K:BB. The 27-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against Atlanta on the road.