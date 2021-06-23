Skubal allowed two runs across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Skubal needed just one more out to qualify for his fifth win of the season, but the lefty tossed 97 pitches to retire 14 batters, so manager A.J. Hinch decided not to push him any further. The 24-year-old came into Tuesday's start having gone five innings or more in eight straight outings, and even though he was less efficient in this one, he still put the Tigers in a position to grab the victory. Skubal now has a 4.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 85 strikeouts across 70.2 innings this season. He lines up to face the Astros in his next scheduled start Sunday.