Skubal (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal fired three scoreless innings with five strikeouts Thursday for Toledo in his last rehab start. If the southpaw pitched well in that outing, his next start after could be as a member of the Tigers' rotation, but there's no set timetable yet for Skubal's return.