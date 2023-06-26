Skubal (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wednesday will mark Skubal's fifth minor-league rehab start since beginning his assignment June 4. He's given up three runs (two earned) while striking out 16 batters across 10.2 innings between High-A and Triple-A. If Wednesday's start ends up being Skubal's final appearance in the minors, he would be lined up to return to Detroit's rotation July 4 versus Oakland.