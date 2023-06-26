Skubal (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wednesday will mark Skubal's fifth minor-league rehab start since beginning his assignment June 4. He's given up three runs (two earned) while striking out 16 batters across 10.2 innings between High-A and Triple-A. If Wednesday's start ends up being Skubal's final appearance in the minors, he would be lined up to return to Detroit's rotation July 4 versus Oakland.
More News
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Needs another rehab start•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Tosses 52 pitches in rehab outing•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Next rehab start comes Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Works three innings•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Excels in second rehab start•