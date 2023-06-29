Skubal (elbow) is expected to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start with the Tigers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal has been electric on his rehab assignment, holding a 1.23 ERA and 20:3 K:BB over 14.2 innings covering five starts between High-A West Michigan and Triple-A Toledo. He will throw a bullpen session over the weekend, and if he gets through it with no issues, he could make his season debut with the big club as soon as Tuesday at home versus the Athletics. The upcoming start would be his first in the majors since he underwent season-ending flexor tendon surgery last August. Skubal didn't work more than four frames in any rehab start, so he will likely be limited from a workload perspective initially. However, with what shapes up to be two starts in his first week back from the IL and one of those outings slated to come against Oakland, he might be worth using in fantasy leagues, anyway.