Skubal (5-2) picked up the win Thursday in Pittsburgh, striking out nine in seven innings while allowing three runs on six hits and a hit batsman.

Skubal gave up a run in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth. He was efficient Tuesday, getting through seven innings on 92 pitches. The lefty has gone seven innings in each of his last three starts. Since the start of May, the 25-year-old has been superb and has a 1.60 ERA and 50:7 K:BB across 45 innings in seven starts. His next start will likely come early next week against the White Sox.