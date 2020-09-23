Skubal didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Tigers and the Twins. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning six across 3.2 innings.

Skubal hasn't completed four innings in four of his seven starts this season, but he still has found a way to earn value -- he has fanned at least six in three of his last four starts. He can't be trusted to pitch deep into games, but Skubal has shown the ability to miss bats and will try to close out the season on a strong note in Detroit's season finale at Kansas City on Sunday.