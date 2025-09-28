Skubal will no longer start Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal will get a breather after Detroit secured a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Chris Paddack will now take the mound in Game 162 for the Tigers, allowing the team to save Skubal for the playoffs. Skubal will finish his 2025 campaign with a sparkling 2.21 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, while striking out 241 batters over 195.1 innings in 31 starts, including a complete-game shutout.