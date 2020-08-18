Skubal's contract was selected by the Tigers as expected ahead of his scheduled debut Tuesday against the White Sox.

Skubal was dominant at the Double-A level last season, posting a 2.13 ERA and an incredible 48.2 percent strikeout rate over nine starts. He'll be making a big jump to a much higher level of competition, but that level of dominance at the minor-league level suggests he has the chance to succeed right away. He isn't likely to put up big numbers in his debut Tuesday, however, as he's not expected to throw more than 50 pitches.