Detroit placed Skubal on the paternity list Wednesday, but he's expected to be activated in time to make his next start Saturday versus the Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal will likely spend the maximum three days away from the team while he and his wife welcome their second child before he returns to action Saturday to start on five days' rest. By temporarily deactivating Skubal, the Tigers were able to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Troy Melton, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh in what will be his MLB debut.