Skubal (lower leg) has a bruise on his left shin but is scheduled to make his next turn through the rotation Thursday against the Guardians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old had Friday's start cut short after being struck by a line drive, but the injury appears to be a minor concern. Skubal still finished with five shutout innings and has a 21:5 K:BB and 0.83 WHIP over 18 scoreless frames in his past three outings. The lefty will still receive an extra day between starts to rest up, so he'll take on Cleveland at home rather than pitching Wednesday at Minnesota.