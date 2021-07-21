Skubal (6-8) allowed one run on four hits while striking out four over six innings, getting the win in Detroit's 4-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

Skubal looked like he was headed for a rough night after allowing a double and a single in the first inning, however the Tigers were able to nab Rangers left fielder Eli White on an attempted steal of home to get the young left-hander out of the inning. From that point forward, Skubal allowed just two more hits over the course of a stellar six inning outing. While the four strikeouts are a little disappointing, the Seattle University product didn't walk a batter for the first time since April 25. His next start will likely come Sunday against the Royals.