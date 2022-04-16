Skubal allowed one unearned run on four hits in 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 2-1 win Friday in Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

The lone run given up by Skubal came after a two-out error extended the fourth inning. 15 of the 17 outs recorded by the lefty came via the strikeout or a groundout. After a subpar first start, Skubal put together a great showing in his second outing. The 25-year-old has one walk and 10 strikeouts in his first two starts. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees.