Skubal pitched six innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Twins. He allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Skubal has shown improvement in each one of his four MLB starts. Over his past two outings, the lefty has limited a strong Minnesota lineup to three runs across 11 innings, and Saturday marked his first quality start as a big leaguer. The six strikeouts were also a new career best for Skubal. The 23-year-old will look to build on this positive outing his next time out, which is slated to come during a doubleheader Thursday against the Cardinals.