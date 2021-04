Skubal will pitch but won't start during this week's series against the Pirates, which begins Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old has a 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB over 13.1 innings through three starts this season, and Spencer Turnbull (COVID-19 protocols) is set to come off the injured list and make his season debut Wednesday. Turnbull figures to face some limitations in his first outing, so Skubal's tandem day could come Wednesday.