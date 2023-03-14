Skubal was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Tigers on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from left flexor tendon surgery.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for waiver claim Freddy Pacheco. Skubal has been throwing on flat ground for a while but is expected to miss at least the first couple months of the season.
