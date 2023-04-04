Skubal (elbow) is completing a throwing progression and is playing catch for a week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Skubal is on the 60-day injured list while dealing with a left elbow sprain. The left-hander will be able to throw -- but not off the mound -- for a week, and the Tigers will determine his next step after. It's likely Subal won't be able to pitch for Detroit until the start of summer.

