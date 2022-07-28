Skubal allowed two unearned runs on three hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 over the Padres. He walked three and struck out two.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Skubal has now tossed 12 innings without allowing an earned run. It's reminiscent of how the lefty looked earlier in the year, and he's lowered his ERA to 3.67 in the process. It remains to be seen if Skubal can keep this up or if he'll run into a rough patch again, but he certainly looks like Detroit's ace at the moment. He'll aim to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Monday against the Twins.