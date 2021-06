Skubal didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox after giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while fanning six across six innings.

Skubal posted his second quality start of the season, and both have come over his last three outings. In fact, the left-hander has been pitching well of late and has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five outings, posting a 2.67 ERA and an excellent 14.3 K/9 in that span (27 innings).