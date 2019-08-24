Skubal allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 in his start Friday with Double-A Erie.

Skubal was promoted to Double-A on July 5 and has had no problem adjusting to the higher level of competition. Across 39.2 innings he's racked up 78 strikeouts and has just a 2.04 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories