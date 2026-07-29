Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Reaches 1,000 Ks

Skubal didn't factor into the decision Wednesday as the Tigers fell to the Orioles 10-9 in 12 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

His first strikeout of the day -- on the first batter he faced, Taylor Ward -- gave Skubal 1,000 for his career, making him the fastest pitcher in franchise history to reach that milestone. The star southpaw held Baltimore scoreless through six frames as Detroit built a 7.0 lead, but Skubal faded in the seventh and once he left the mound after 92 pitches (56 strikes), his bullpen imploded. The quality start was his ninth of the season, but if this was Skubal's final outing as a member of the Tigers -- the trade deadline looms before his next scheduled start -- it was a tough way to go out. Through 96.2 innings in 2026, he's produced a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 116:14 K:BB, maintaining his Cy Young-caliber numbers even if a six-week absence due to elbow surgery have kept him out of the conversation for a three-peat.