Skubal (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment as long as he bounces back from Tuesday's live batting practice session with no issues, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Skubal has reportedly been impressive in facing live hitters and is about ready to commence with a rehab assignment. He's expected to require 4-to-5 rehab starts before returning, so the left-hander probably won't be an option for the Tigers before late June. He's coming back from flexor tendon surgery.