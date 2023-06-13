Skubal's (elbow) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Skubal made two appearances with High-A West Michigan, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out seven batters and yielding three hits. Skubal's next start will come on Thursday in Toledo, and he remains on track to return to Detroit before the end of June.
