Skubal (0-6) took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 4-2 to the Cubs, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The young southpaw continues to come up short in his quest for his first win of 2021, but he did toss 64 of 95 pitches for strikes in what was his longest outing of the season to date. Skubal will carry a 5.73 ERA and 31:17 K:BB through 33 innings into his next start.