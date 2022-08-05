Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Skubal (arm) is scheduled to restart his throwing program within the next couple days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The left-handed landed on the 10-day IL with arm fatigue earlier this week, and it's an encouraging sign he isn't expected to be shut down from throwing for long. Skubal won't be eligible to be reinstated to the active roster until Aug. 17, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to be activated at that point. Bryan Garcia was promoted to start Friday against the Rays in Skubal's place.