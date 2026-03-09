Skubal said Monday that he will return to Tigers camp rather than make another start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Skubal permitted one run over three innings against Team Great Britain on Saturday. He was mulling whether to remain with Team USA to make another start, but Skubal will instead rejoin the Tigers after the lone WBC outing, which was his original intention. Skubal threw 41 pitches in his start for Team USA and will continue to build his stamina with the Tigers before taking the ball for them Opening Day on March 26 versus the Padres.