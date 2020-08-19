Skubal (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits across two innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out one.

Skubal should have a bright future in Detroit, but his MLB debut was an outing he'd surely like to forget. It started with a leadoff home run by Tim Anderson followed by two more singles, and the 23-year-old lefty ran into trouble again in the second inning, as he allowed four more hits in the frame. Detroit has now lost seven straight games, and with the Tigers possibly slipping out of contention, Skubal should get a decently long leash as he gets his feet wet in the majors. He figures to make another start Sunday against Cleveland.