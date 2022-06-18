Skubal (5-4) took a five-inning loss Friday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

Skubal is on a rough stretch in his last three games allowing a total of 13 earned runs and three home runs, giving him a 4.70 ERA in June. He was mostly inefficient against the Rangers on Friday, throwing 62 of 100 pitches for strikes in five innings. The eight hits on Friday were the most that Skubal has allowed in a game this season. The lefty also allowed the second most runs (5) and threw the second fewest strikeouts (4) of his 2022 campaign thus far. Skubal will look to turn things around in his next appearance.