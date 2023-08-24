Skubal allowed four runs on six hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cubs. He walked one and struck out seven.

Skubal pitched decently against a hot Chicago lineup, but it wasn't enough for his fourth win of the season. The lefty did manage to complete six innings for the second straight start after not going six frames in any of his previous seven appearances. Skubal will look for win No. 4 the next time he takes the hill, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday against the scuffling Yankees.