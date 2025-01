Skubal agreed to a one-year, $10.15 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The left-hander will get a raise of nearly $8 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility after unanimously winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2024. Skubal posted a 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 228:35 K:BB across 192 innings and should be one of the top pitchers in baseball again this year.