Skubal (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox. He had two walks and struck out seven.

Skubal tallied his second straight start allowing only two earned runs, and he's also struck out 16 batters over 13 innings in that time. That's allowed the lefty to lower his season ERA to a solid 3.77, and he's recorded 66 strikeouts across 57.1 innings overall. Injuries have been an issue for Skubal the past two years, but he's looked good when healthy. He'll look to build on this performance in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Saturday against the White Sox again.