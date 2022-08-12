Skubal (arm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The 25-year-old originally landed on the shelf with arm fatigue after his last start Aug. 1. He can technically be activated in early October, but with only a couple games left on the schedule at that point the move to the 60-day IL will likely end his 2022 campaign. Skubal was able to quickly resume a throwing program after being shut down, but he apparently had some type of a setback over the past week. He came on strong for the Tigers this year with a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117:32 K:BB across 117.2 innings.