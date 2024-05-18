Skubal (6-0) allowed just one hit and struck out six over six shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

The Tigers' offense was explosive Friday, but Skubal was excellent in his own right in his best outing of the campaign. This was his sixth straight quality start, as well as the fourth time he's avoided walking a batter this season. The southpaw is now at a 1.80 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 66:8 K:BB through 55 innings over nine starts. He's projected to make his next start at Kansas City.