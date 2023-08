Skubal's next start has been pushed to Friday after Thursday's series opener in Cleveland was postponed due to rain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal will handle one half of Friday's makeup doubleheader and Matt Manning will take the mound for the Tigers in the other one. Skubal, 26, has registered a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB across 32.1 innings (seven starts) since he returned July 4 from flexor tendon surgery.