Skubal won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Pirates due to potential inclement weather and will instead start Wednesday's series finale.
The Tigers don't want to waste their ace with rain delays possible Wednesday, so Skubal will have his outing pushed back by one day. Wily Peralta will start a bullpen game Tuesday in his place.
